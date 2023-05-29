Ahead of Amit Shah's Manipur Visit, 3 Miscreants Held With Arms & Ammunition

Responding to specific intelligence about armed miscreants venturing openely with the intention to carryout attack on Security Forces in the area of City Convention Centre, Imphal East District of Manipur, Army mobilised three columns on May 28 to establish multiple Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCP) in the area and apprehend the miscreants.
According to the sources from the security forces, at 7:30 pm, one MVCP noticed a suspected Maruti Alto car approaching with four passengers. On being stopped, the miscreants got down from the car and attempted to flee into bylanes of the colony. All three miscreants were however apprehended by alert troops on ground. This timely act by the troops on ground could save occurrence of a major untoward incident in the area.
One INSAS Rifle with Magazine, sixty rounds of 5.56mm Ammunition, one Chinese hand grenade and one Detonator were also recovered. All three miscreants with weapons and ammunition were later handed over to Manipur Police.
Earlier, on May 27, 2023, Army got information that few miscreants have tried to damage the Wainem Bridge and dislocated three panels.
Immediately the nearest Army column responded to the call and reached the incidents site with a recovery vehicle. The bridge was partially damaged and required urgent repair to facilitate unhindered move of vehicles. The column with the help of villagers of Wainem, Imol & Irengbam could repair the bridge in minimum possible time and bridge is ready for move of men and material, informed the sources.
Sources from the security forces also claimed that timely effort by the Army column was appreciated by the local populace and they expressed their gratitude to the security forces for their undaunting support.
It may be mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on his four-day visit to the violence-hit Manipur on Monday to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy in the northeastern state.
According to reports, he will land in Imphal by today evening and will stay till June 1.
During his visit to the state, Amit Shah will hold several rounds of security meetings during his stay in the state to assess and plan further steps to restore normalcy.