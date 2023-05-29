Army Averts Arson; Violence in Manipur, 22 Miscreants Held With Arms

Responding to specific intelligence about armed miscreants venturing out for buring of houses in Sanasabi, Gwaltabi and Shabunkhol Khunao in YKPI Bowl in the hilly region of Imphal East District of Manipur, Army mobilised columns on May 28 to establish multiple Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCP) and undertake search operations in the area. While operating in the area, the Army columns were fired upon from automatic weapon by miscreants who were trying to burn the houses.
During the operation, Army apprehended twenty two miscreants with weapons and other war-like stores. Five 12 bore double barrel rifles, three single barrel rifles, one country-made weapon with Double bore and one muzzle loaded weapon were recovered. Swift action by Army averted loss of precious lives and multiple incidents of arson.
All the twenty two miscreants along with apprehended weapons and war like stores were handed over to Manipur Police.