Army Chopper on Medical Evacuation Makes One-Skid Landing on Road in Arunachal

Amidst bad weather condition, an advanced light helicopter which was reportedly tasked to undertake a medical evacuation mission in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, made one skid landing on the road.
Following the landing, two critical patients were evacuated to Assam’s Jorhat district thereafter.
Informing about the same, Spear Corps of the Indian Army on Saturday took to Twitter saying, “An Advanced Light Helicopter was tasked to undertake medical evacuation mission on 07 July 23 in #ArunachalPradesh. Bad weather precluded reaching the designated place- Helicopter made 'One Skid Landing' on a road. 2 critical patients evacuated to Jorhat thereafter.”
Earlier on Thursday, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rainfall over Assam and the Northeast region over the next five days.
WARNINGS:
DAY 1 - Thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. 2) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya. 3) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur & Mizoram.
DAY 2 - Thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. 2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur & Mizoram.
DAY 3 - Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya. 2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland & Manipur.
DAY 4 - Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland & Manipur.
DAY 5 - Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland & Manipur.