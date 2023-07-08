Army Chopper on Medical Evacuation Makes One-Skid Landing on Road in Arunachal

WARNINGS:

DAY 1 - Thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. 2) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya. 3) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur & Mizoram.