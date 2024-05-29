Army Leads Relief & Rescue Ops In Manipur, Mizoram As Remal Subsides

Troopers of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles heeded to requests of the Imphal civil administration to carry out relief and rescue operations in Imphal city and Imphal East districts of Manipur as Cyclone Remal brought torrential rains in the region on May 27 and 28.
The relentless rains caused large parts of Imphal City and Imphal East district of Manipur to be submerged in water. Relief efforts have been launched at multiple locations simultaneously by the columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles.
Indian Army and Assam Rifles mobilised multiple columns immediately and carried out rescue and relief operations in Imphal City and Khuman Lampak in the Imphal East district of Manipur. Over 350 people have been rescued in the ongoing relief operations.
In the state of Mizoram, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) through the office of the District Collector, Aizawl district requested the Army to provide medical support in Melthum, where the region has been severely affected by landslides triggered by heavy rains from Cyclone Remal. Army and Assam Rifles personnel actively engaged in relief and rescue operations, delivering critical aid and ensuring the safety of the local population. Assam Rifles also provisioned hot meals for the citizens affected by torrential rains.
As recovery operations continue and communities rebuild in the aftermath of the natural disaster, the security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to serve and protect the people, exemplifying the values of bravery, compassion, and resilience that define our nation.