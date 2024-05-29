Army Leads Relief & Rescue Ops In Manipur, Mizoram As Remal Subsides

In the state of Mizoram, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) through the office of the District Collector, Aizawl district requested the Army to provide medical support in Melthum, where the region has been severely affected by landslides triggered by heavy rains from Cyclone Remal. Army and Assam Rifles personnel actively engaged in relief and rescue operations, delivering critical aid and ensuring the safety of the local population. Assam Rifles also provisioned hot meals for the citizens affected by torrential rains.