Arunachal Helicopter Crash: 2 Pilots Found Dead, Court of Enquiry Ordered

An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15 AM.
A search operation was launched by the Indian Army, SSB and ITBP on Thursday in Arunachal.
The bodies of two military personnel, both the pilot and the co pilot of the Cheetah helicopter that crashed in Arunachal Pradesh were recovered after five search parties of Indian Army, SSB and ITBP were immediately launched.

The deceased soldiers have been identified as Lieutenant Colonel VVB Reddy and Major Jayanth A.

As per the latest information provided by the Lieutenant Colonel, Mahendra Rawat (PRO DEFENCE GUWAHATI), the wreckage of the aircraft was found near village Banglajaap East of Mandala.

“With regret we inform that the pilot and the co pilot of the helicopter lost their lives in the accident. A court of enquiry is being ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” Lt col Mahendra Rawat said in a press statement.

