Arunachal Pradesh: Grenade Blast on Republic Day Near Indo-Myanmar Border

As New Delhi welcomed foreign delegates for the 77th Republic Day, celebrated countrywide, a remote village on the far eastern end of the country in Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a grenade blast.

The explosion, reportedly caused by a hurled grenade, brought the security measures into question, usually heightened during occasions like Republic Day.

An official informed that the incident occurred at Ranglum village near border pillar 168 near the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

Insurgents Suspected

“We are suspecting extremists behind the incident,” the official said, adding that no casualties or injuries were reported from the blast.

Sources informed that authorities suspect the involvement of cadres of insurgent groups like NSCN Khaplang–Yung Aung faction and ULFA (Independent) active in the region very close to the international border shared with Myanmar.

Meanwhile, additional security forces were deployed in the wake of the explosion to carry out search operations to flush out extremists thought to be hiding in the vicinity, sources added.

Notably, in October last year, two labourers were abducted by NSCN-K cadres and were later rescued in Laho village, Dadam Circle, Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The labourers were reportedly taken from a construction site in Laho. Security forces launched a search in the Nianu area during which the insurgents opened fire on the advancing teams. Security personnel responded in a controlled manner, ensuring the safety of the abductees.

Both labourers were rescued unharmed and are being taken to Khonsa for medical assessment and assistance.