BSF Meghalaya Observes International Yoga Day 2023

Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya on Wednesday observed International Yoga Day with the theme ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ at its various headquarters and Border outposts all along the Indo- Bangladesh Border.
Pradip Kumar, IPS, IG BSF Meghalaya inaugurated the yoga session at BSF camp Umpling, Shillong in which all ranks participated enthusiastically. Following the theme of Yoga day, family members of BSF also practised yoga at their residences.
Prior to Yoga day, BSF Meghalaya left no avenue unexplored to spread awareness on benefits of yoga in its nearby civil areas by carrying out rallies, displaying banners etc.
IG BSF Meghalaya emphasized the role of yoga in achieving physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing and its ability to foster a balanced attitude towards everyday life. He urged all force members to add Yoga in their day to day life to get the benefits from such a panacea.
Meanwhile, International Yoga Day 2023 was also observed at Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati on June 21, 2023 with this year’s theme ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' effectively encapsulating our collective aspiration for 'One Earth, One Family and One Future.’
On this occasion, Biman Kumar Nath, Yoga Instructor, District Sports Office, Kamrup Metropolitan and Executive Member, Indian Yoga Culture & Yoga Therapy Centre, Guwahati was invited to deliver lecture on ‘Importance of Yoga in our life” and to demonstrate different yoga asanas. All the officials of the centre participated in the yoga session.