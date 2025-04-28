Arunachal Pradesh: Security Forces Kill 3 NSCN Militants in Shootout

In a tense confrontation in the Pangchao area of Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh, a violent clash occurred between security forces and Naga militants. The clash resulted in the deaths of three cadres from the NSCN (Angami) faction.

The skirmish took place when militants attempted to abduct a worker who was engaged in construction work near Border Pillar 156. The worker was reportedly taken hostage by the militants, prompting a swift response from a patrol unit of the Assam Rifles. During the ensuing firefight, three militants were killed, and the situation heightened security concerns in the region.

The Assam Rifles, tasked with maintaining peace along the sensitive border areas, are continuing to monitor the situation closely. The identity of the militants involved remains under investigation.