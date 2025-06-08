1,300 Fake ILPs Seized: Has the Permit System Been Compromised?

In a case that could point to a much deeper forgery network, the West Kameng district police have uncovered what appears to be a major fake Inner Line Permit (ILP) racket operating across state lines. The discovery raises serious concerns about the security loopholes in Arunachal Pradesh's entry protocols and the possibility of insider involvement.

The breakthrough came after police intensified ILP checks at the Bhalukpong check gate on June 4, where forged permits with fake seals and signatures of the Tawang Circle Officer (CO) were detected. When officials confirmed the documents were not issued from the CO’s office, a formal case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The investigation took a sharp turn when a police team led by Inspector Thumgon Tali, under the guidance of SP Sudhanshu Dhama and DSP K. Lingo, arrested a 30-year-old government employee, Ashish Ghosh, from Tezpur, Assam. Ghosh, who serves as an Information Assistant in the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Sonitpur, is now in police custody.

Was This Just One Man’s Operation?

Authorities recovered significant digital evidence from the accused, including a laptop, 10 pen drives, multiple hard disks, and ₹13,000 in cash—raising the question: Was Ghosh operating alone, or was he part of a larger syndicate?

Investigators revealed that in just the last few months, over 1,300 fake ILPs may have been created, with both online and offline versions issued. The forged documents bore fake signatures of both the Bhalukpong EAC and the Tawang CO, which could indicate access to official seal templates—something not easily accessible to outsiders.

This raises the possibility of internal data leaks, or worse, the involvement of more officials within or outside government departments.

How Safe is the ILP System?

With ILPs being issued from various points—like the EAC Office, Tourism Information Centre, and online portals—it becomes challenging for enforcement officers to verify each document manually. The existence of temporary ILPs further complicates authentication.

Could this systemic gap be giving room for illegal activities? And if 1,300 fake ILPs went undetected for months, how many more might still be in circulation?

What’s Next?

While the police continue to investigate the depth of the forgery operation, this case has exposed vulnerabilities in the state’s entry permit system. It’s likely that more arrests could follow if links to a broader network are established.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid agents or intermediaries for ILPs and stick to official government portals, especially with increasing concern that travelers may unknowingly possess fake permits.

A Wake-Up Call?

The arrest of a government employee from Assam in such a high-stakes forgery case has triggered questions about interstate accountability, misuse of authority, and the effectiveness of existing digital verification processes.

As the investigation unfolds, the public is left wondering: Is this just the tip of the iceberg?

