Manipur Govt Suspends Internet in 5 Districts Amid Protests

The Manipur government has imposed a five-day suspension of internet and mobile data services—including VSAT and VPN—in five key valley districts starting Saturday at 11:45 PM, following escalating tensions and protests in the state. The districts affected include Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching, an official statement confirmed.

The order was issued after widespread protests erupted late Saturday night in parts of Imphal, reportedly in response to the alleged arrest of five members of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol. Though no official confirmation regarding the arrests has been made, the unverified reports triggered intense public reaction, with protestors blocking roads in Kwakeithel and Uripok, setting tyres and old furniture on fire, and demanding the release of the detained individuals.

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation, especially in the five valley districts, there is apprehension that anti-social elements might misuse social media to circulate hate content, including images and videos, which could incite public unrest,” said N Ashok Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home). The government stated that the internet shutdown order was issued ex-parte due to the emergent situation. Violators of the order could face legal consequences, it added.

To manage the law and order situation, additional security forces were deployed in the protest-hit areas on Saturday. Violent incidents were reported, including an attack on the Kwakeithel Police Outpost in Imphal West, which led to security personnel firing several rounds to disperse the mob. Two journalists and a civilian were injured during the unrest, according to reports by Hindustan Times.

Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba was also seen at the scene, attempting to mediate and calm tensions. In a viral video circulating on social media, Leishemba is heard saying: “We tried very hard to bring peace. If you do such things, how will peace come? Arrest me along with the MLA....”

Although unconfirmed, sources allege the arrests were carried out around 2:30 PM by a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The volatile situation prompted the Union Home Secretary to discuss law and order and border security issues with the Governor of Manipur, signaling heightened concern at the national level over the unrest in the state.

