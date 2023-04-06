18 Tourist attractions in Arunachal Pradesh that are worth-visiting

Itanagar

Itanagar is the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, located in the northeastern part of India. The city is situated at an altitude of 350 meters above sea level and is surrounded by hills and valleys. Itanagar is known for its rich cultural heritage and is home to various indigenous tribes, including the Nyishi tribe, who are well-known for their unique customs and traditions.

Tourists can engage in various activities in Itanagar, including visiting the Ita Fort, a historical monument built during the 14th-15th century, and the Ganga Lake, a popular spot for picnics and boating. Itanagar offers a vibrant and bustling environment for visitors to explore the local markets and experience the local cuisine. The city also serves as a gateway to various other tourist destinations in Arunachal Pradesh.