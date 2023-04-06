Arunachal Pradesh, also known as the "Land of the Dawn-Lit Mountains," is home to a wide variety of ethnic groups, with over 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes, each with its own distinct culture and traditions. Due to the topography of the state, which includes rocky mountain ranges, deep river valleys, and lush green forests, it is a well-liked vacation spot for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers. Many rare and endangered species of plants and animals, including the clouded leopard, red panda, and musk deer, can be found in Arunachal Pradesh. The main crops grown in the state are rice, maize, millet, and oranges, which support its agriculture and horticulture-based economy. The state's economy also benefits greatly from forestry, hydroelectricity, and tourism. With numerous festivals celebrated all year long, including Losar, Reh, and Si-Donyi, Arunachal Pradesh has a rich cultural heritage. The state's traditional arts and crafts, including weaving, woodcarving, and pottery, are also renowned for their intricate designs and craftsmanship. Therefore, with so much to experience, you should definitely check out the 18 tourist attractions in Arunachal Pradesh that are worth visiting.
Aalo, also known as Along, is a scenic town located in the West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, a state in the northeast region of India. Situated at an elevation of 300 meters above sea level, Aalo is surrounded by lush green hills and is situated on the banks of the Siyom River. The town is home to several Buddhist monasteries, including the Mechuka Gompa, which is one of the oldest monasteries in the region. In addition to its natural beauty, Aalo is also known for its vibrant culture and traditions. The majority of the population in the area is of the Adi tribe, and tourists can learn about the distinctive traditions and ways of life of the Adi people by taking part in regional celebrations and events.
The stunning Nuranang Falls, also referred to as Bong Bong Falls, are situated in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, a state in northeastern India. The falls are surrounded by lush green forests and snow-capped mountains and are located at an elevation of about 6000 feet. The Nuranang River, which rises in the Sela Pass and cascades down from a height of about 100 meters, creates the Nuranang Falls. Tourists frequently visit the falls to take in the breathtaking beauty of the cascading water in the midst of the picturesque surroundings. Numerous trekking trails can be found in the vicinity of Nuranang Falls, making it a well-liked vacation spot for adventure seekers.
Anini is a small town located in the Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, a state in the northeast region of India. Situated at an altitude of around 1965 meters, Anini is known for its stunning natural beauty and serene atmosphere. The town is surrounded by lush green forests and snow-capped mountains and is home to the Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary, which is one of the largest protected areas in Arunachal Pradesh. The sanctuary is home to several rare and endangered species of flora and fauna, including the Asiatic black bear, clouded leopard, and red panda.
'Namdapha' is derived from the Singpho language and means 'Forest Keeping', which highlights the importance of forest conservation to the locals and tribals in the region. This sanctuary is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers alike, offering a diverse range of rare and endangered animal and plant species, including the elusive Snow Leopard, Clouded Leopard, Leopard, and Tiger. The park's altitude ranges from 200 to 4500 meters, making it a vibrant bio-diverse hub that will leave you awe-inspired. With its proximity to Dibrugarh, the capital of Assam, Namdapha National Park is easily accessible by road, making it the perfect destination for forest trekking and hiking activities.
Talle Valley is a hidden gem located in the Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, India. The valley is situated at an altitude of 2,400 meters above sea level and is surrounded by towering mountains, dense forests, and pristine lakes. It is a popular destination among nature lovers and adventure seekers. The valley is home to various species of flora and fauna, including the rare and endangered Red Panda. Tourists can engage in various activities in Talle Valley, including trekking, camping, birdwatching, and exploring the nearby forests and waterfalls. The valley is also home to the Talle Wildlife Sanctuary, which is a protected area for the conservation of wildlife and biodiversity.
Mechuka Valley is a picturesque valley located in the West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, India. The valley is situated at an altitude of 1,830 meters above sea level and is surrounded by snow-capped mountains, lush green forests, and glistening rivers. It is known for its natural beauty and is a popular destination among tourists. The valley is home to various indigenous tribes, including the Memba tribe, who are known for their unique customs and traditions. The valley is also home to the Samten Yongcha Monastery, which is a major religious site for Buddhists. The valley is also a popular spot for adventure activities like paragliding and river rafting.
Bomdila is a beautiful town located in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, India. The town is situated at an altitude of 2,530 meters above sea level and is surrounded by snow-capped mountains, lush green forests, and stunning valleys. It is known for its natural beauty and is a popular destination among tourists. People can engage in various activities in Bomdila, including trekking, camping, and visiting nearby monasteries and apple orchards. The town is also home to the Bomdila View Point, which offers breathtaking views of the Eastern Himalayas.
Itanagar is the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, located in the northeastern part of India. The city is situated at an altitude of 350 meters above sea level and is surrounded by hills and valleys. Itanagar is known for its rich cultural heritage and is home to various indigenous tribes, including the Nyishi tribe, who are well-known for their unique customs and traditions.
Tourists can engage in various activities in Itanagar, including visiting the Ita Fort, a historical monument built during the 14th-15th century, and the Ganga Lake, a popular spot for picnics and boating. Itanagar offers a vibrant and bustling environment for visitors to explore the local markets and experience the local cuisine. The city also serves as a gateway to various other tourist destinations in Arunachal Pradesh.
One of the most unique honeymoon spots in all of North East India, Tawang is well known as the site of the beautiful Tawang Monastery. In addition to its abundant allure, Tawang also puts on a spectacle during Losar, the Tibetan New Year, to celebrate its Monpa tribe and cultural traditions. The sparkling and bubbling Tawang Chu River adds the finishing touch of beauty. Attractions in Tawang include the Sela Pass and the Bumla Pass; Buddhist sites, like the Tawang Monastery and the Taktsang Gompa; and peaceful lakes, including Madhuri Lake and Pankang Teng Tso Lake.
Changlang is a district located in the southeastern part of Arunachal Pradesh, India. It is bordered by Myanmar to the east and the Indian state of Assam to the south. The district is home to various indigenous tribes, including the Tangsa, Singpho, and Tutsa. The region is known for its scenic beauty, with lush green forests, rivers, and hills. The Namdapha National Park, located in Changlang, is one of the largest protected areas in the country and is home to various species of flora and fauna, including tigers, elephants, and hornbills.
The economy of Changlang is largely dependent on agriculture, with rice being the main crop grown. The district is also rich in mineral resources, including coal and limestone, which are mined here.
Sangti is a small village located in the Dirang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, India. The village is situated at an altitude of 2700 meters and is surrounded by towering snow-capped mountains, lush green forests, and pristine rivers. The village is home to various species of birds, including the endangered black-necked crane, which migrates here during the winter.
Tourists can engage in various activities in Sangti, including trekking, camping, birdwatching, and fishing. The village is also home to various Buddhist monasteries, including the Sangti Monastery, which is a must-visit for those interested in Tibetan Buddhism.
Bhalukpong is a small town located in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, India. The town is situated on the banks of the Kameng River and is surrounded by lush green forests, hills, and valleys. Bhalukpong is the gateway to the West Kameng district and the starting point of the Arunachal Pradesh State Highway. Tourists can engage in various activities in Bhalukpong, including trekking, camping, river rafting, and angling. The town is also home to the Pakhui Wildlife Sanctuary, which is home to various species of flora and fauna, including tigers, elephants, and deer.
Ziro Valley is a picturesque valley located in the Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, India. The valley is situated at an altitude of 1,500 meters above sea level and is surrounded by rolling hills, lush green forests, and paddy fields. Ziro Valley is home to the Apatani tribe. Tourists can engage in various activities in Ziro Valley, including trekking, camping, birdwatching, and visiting local villages to experience the local way of life. The valley is also home to various festivals, including the Ziro Music Festival, which attracts music enthusiasts from all over the country.
Sela Pass is a high-altitude mountain pass located in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, India. The pass is situated at an altitude of 4,170 meters above sea level and is surrounded by snow-capped mountains, glaciers, and pristine lakes. It provides stunning views of the surrounding landscape and is a popular spot for photography. Tourists can engage in various activities in Sela Pass, including trekking, camping, and visiting nearby lakes and monasteries. The pass is also home to Sela Lake, which is a popular spot for picnics and boating.
Tezu is a town located on the banks of the Lohit River and is surrounded by hills and forests. It is home to various indigenous tribes, including the Mishmi tribe, who are known for their unique customs and traditions. The town is also home to the Parasuram Kund, which is a holy site for Hindus and attracts pilgrims from all over the country.
Roing is a small town located in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, India. The town is situated on the banks of the Dibang River and is surrounded by hills and forests. Roing is home to the Idu Mishmi tribe, known for its unique customs and traditions. Tourists can engage in various activities in Roing, including trekking, camping, and visiting nearby villages to experience the local way of life. The town is also home to the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary, which is home to various species of flora and fauna, including tigers, elephants, and deer.
Dirang is a small town located in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, India. The town is situated on the banks of the Dirang River and is surrounded by lush green forests, hills, and valleys. Dirang is home to various indigenous tribes, including the Monpa tribe. Tourists can engage in various activities in Dirang, including trekking, camping, and visiting nearby monasteries and hot springs. The town is also home to the Dirang Dzong, which is a historical fortress built during the 17th century.
At an elevation of 5,000 meters above sea level, the Bum La Pass marks the Indo-China border. The place instantly evokes a feeling of patriotism, especially after watching soldiers protect the border in such nerve-wracking weather conditions. Also, it was through this pass that the Dalai Lama entered India. However, this destination is only accessible with permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Tawang District and the Indian Army cantonment in Tawang. If there is an army stamp, you will not be allowed through the numerous checkpoints along the way. To reach Bumla Pass for sightseeing, it would be a good idea to travel on a clear day with no chance of snowfall or rainfall. And no matter what, hire an SUV, as the trek is treacherous.