10 Most Popular Festivals in Arunachal Pradesh

Solung Festival

Solung, an agricultural festival, is celebrated during the monsoon season and lasts for ten days. It is one of the most popular festivals in North East India and is particularly celebrated by the Adi community in the districts of West Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Upper Dibang Valley, and Upper Siang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The festival's date varies each year and is determined by the Kebang, or village council, taking the convenience of the villagers into consideration. Once the date is finalized, the locals begin preparing the traditional beer, Apong. On the first day, Indian bison and pigs are slaughtered in the early morning hours. On the second day, one-third of the meat is distributed among relatives, and a grand dinner feast is arranged for neighbors, women, and children.

On the fourth day of the festival, known as Oinnyad, a family member goes to the field and sacrifices a fowl specifically for "Kine Nane." On the seventh day or Ekob, men gather at the village dormitory, also known as "Mosup," to make bows and arrows, which are then hung on the doors of every house in the village.

On the final day of the festival, also known as the tenth day, the village people uproot the weak plants of paddy that have been spoiled by worms and insects. This act is called Irni and is done in the hopes that "Kine Nane" (the goddess) will drive away the pests from the fields.