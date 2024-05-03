Assam Rifles Nabs Golaghat Youth In Nagaland On Way To Join ULFA

Troopers of Assam Rifles posted in Nagaland apprehended a youth on Friday allegedly on his way to join the banned militant organisation United Liberation Front of Asom.
Identified as Munindra Das Narayan, the young lad was reportedly apprehended from Nagaland's Mon district today by the Assam Rifles.
According to the information received, the youth is a resident of Udoipur Merapani village in Assam's Golaghat district. After successfully preventing the youth from joining ULFA, he was taken to Charaideo Police where he was handed over to them.
More details are awaited.