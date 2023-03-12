3.7 Magnitude Tremors Felt In Arunachal Pradesh

A minor 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, several reports claimed. Tremors were felt across the northeastern state.

As per reports, the earthquake struck at around 12.12 pm. The epicenter was recorded to be in Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

The epicenter was recorded at latitude 28.56 North and longitude 95.91 East and at a depth of five kilometers from the surface.

So far, no reports of injuries or damages have come forth.

Earlier on March 8, a low density earthquake of 3.2 magnitude struck Guwahati and parts of nearby the city during the wee hours of Wednesday.

The National Centre for Seismology informed that the epicenter of the earthquake was Kamrup and the tremors were felt at 03:59 am.

In a Twitter post, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on 08-03-2023, 03:59:08 IST, Lat: 26.23 & Long: 91.44, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Kamrup, Assam, India .”

Last month, two low density earthquakes jolted two Northeastern states. At first, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck Manipur’s Noney during the early hours of the day. The tremor of the quake was felt at around 2.46 am.

The centre wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India.”

After five hours, an earthquake 3.7 magnitude had hit Meghalaya’s Tura during the wee hours of Tuesday. This was informed by the National Centre for Seismology. According to the centre, the tremors were felt at 6.57 am.

NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 06:57:18 IST, Lat: 26.04 & Long: 90.11, Depth: 29 Km, Location: 59km N of Tura, Meghalaya, India.”

Earlier, the Chief Scientist of National Geophysical Research Institute’s (NGRI) Dr N Purnachandra Rao had warned against a higher possibility of an earthquake of high magnitude in India in the near future.