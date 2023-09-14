9 mm Pistol, Other Articles Seized From Deceased NSCN Cadre in Arunachal

A nine millimeter pistol, a magazine, and six live bullets were seized from the armed militant who was killed in an isolated incident of a gunfight between security forces and suspected militants in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on Thursday.
According to sources, the deceased cadre is identified as Thongshi of Pungro village in Nagaland's Kiphire district.
Moreover, a bag, some clothes and an amount of Rs 6,000 in cash were seized from the armed militant.
As per initial reports, the firing took place at the Betcamp area which falls under the Miao Police Station in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.
The suspected militant was killed by the troopers of 11 Assam Rifles in the exchange of fire that broke out after two armed militants shot at a patrolling party of security personnel during a routine watch, which was met with retaliatory firing, it was revealed.