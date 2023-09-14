Arunachal Pradesh: Suspected NSCN Cadre Shot Dead In Encounter

An armed militant was killed in an isolated incident of a gunfight between security forces and suspected militants in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on Thursday.
As per initial reports, the firing took place at the Betcamp area which falls under the Miao Police Station in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.
The suspected militant was killed by the troopers of 11 Assam Rifles in the exchange of fire that broke out after two armed militants shot at a patrolling party of security personnel during a routine watch, which was met with retaliatory firing, it was revealed.
While one militant was killed in the encounter, another managed to escape the scene and remains at large, stated reports.
Meanwhile, the security personnel were able to recover a pistol from the site of the encounter.
They also recovered the body of the slain militant, who was identified as one Thongchi. Officials at the moment suspect him to be a cadre of the proscribed National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN).
Further details are awaited in connection with the matter.