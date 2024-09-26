AAPSU Halts Jagadguru Shankaracharya’s Event in Arunachal Pradesh

Jagadguru Shankaracharya, who arrived in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday via a chartered flight as part of the 'Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra', was turned back from the Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi.
The visit aimed to promote a nationwide ban on cow slaughter, but members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) protested outside the airport, citing concerns about the impact on the state's indigenous tribal sentiments.
The Papum Pare district administration held discussions with the spiritual leader and his team, persuading them to return due to the sensitive nature of the visit. AAPSU, which had already expressed opposition to the event in a letter to Capital DC Talo Potom, emphasized that such initiatives could disrupt the tribal culture and social harmony of Arunachal Pradesh.
AAPSU's president, Dozi Tana Tara, pointed to the state's rich tribal heritage and the protective measures outlined in the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873, which safeguards the way of life for the indigenous communities. Byabang Hapu Dui, the union's finance secretary, reiterated that while AAPSU supports religious promotion, they strongly oppose interference in the identity and practices of tribal people.
The Jagadguru's campaign, part of a larger effort to elevate the status of cows to "Rashtra Mata" (Mother of the Nation), faced stiff resistance in Arunachal Pradesh, reflecting the cultural complexities and sensitivities of the region.