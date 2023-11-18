Active NSCN (K-YA) Cadre, 2 Overground Workers Apprehended in Arunachal

According to an official release, the three persons were apprehended at the Indo-Myanmar border in the Jairampur circle of Changlang. A cash amount of Rs 5,60,000 and other war-like stores were also recovered from their possession.

