Active NSCN (K-YA) Cadre, 2 Overground Workers Apprehended in Arunachal

One active cadre of the NSCN (K-YA) faction was apprehended in massive operations conducted by the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, reports said on Saturday.
Along with the active NSCN insurgent, two overground workers were also nabbed, official reports said.
According to an official release, the three persons were apprehended at the Indo-Myanmar border in the Jairampur circle of Changlang. A cash amount of Rs 5,60,000 and other war-like stores were also recovered from their possession.
Taking to platform X, the Assam Rifles wrote, “#AssamRifles prevented infilt of Insurgents for procurement of War like stores by apprehending one active insurgent of NSCN (K-YA) and two Overground Workers along with ₹5,60,000/- black money and other stores at Indo Myanmar Border in Jairampur circle, Arunachal Pradesh.”