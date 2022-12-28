Nagaland: Assam Rifles Capture Active NSCN-KYA Militant

Troopers of Assam Rifles caught an active cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland – Khaplang’s (NSCN-K) Yung Aung faction, an official released informed on Wednesday.

According to the defence release, personnel of the Mokokchung battalion of the Assam Rifles caught the active cadre in Nagaland’s Mon district.

The apprehended cadre was identified as Wangli Konyak, alias Pongai. The release mentioned that he was a self-proclaimed ‘Sergeant’.

A mobile vehicle check post had been set up by a team of Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police based on specific information at a location on Wakching – Shiong road junction in the Mon district. Pongai was on a motorcycle when he was held at the check post, the release stated.

Moreover, it further mentioned that the cadre tried to flee when asked to stop, but was ultimately caught by officials there.

The arrested cadre was had been named in several extortion and other anti-national activities in the region.

Meanwhile, troopers also recovered a weapon, live ammunition, communication equipments and other miscellaneous items from him.