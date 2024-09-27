African Civil Society Urges UNHRC to Protect Indigenous Rights in Arunachal

An African civil society organization has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to pressure the Indian government to safeguard the rights of indigenous communities in Arunachal Pradesh.
This appeal follows widespread protests by indigenous groups in the state, particularly in the Dibang and Siang valley regions, opposing the construction of multiple dams by the Indian government.
Dohutia Poonam, a representative of the Indigenous People of Africa Coordinating Committee, expressed concerns during the 26th meeting of the 57th UNHRC session in Geneva recently. Poonam highlighted that these dam projects, initiated without proper consultation or the free, prior, and informed consent of the indigenous people, pose a serious threat to their livelihoods, cultural heritage, and the region's delicate ecological balance.
She also pointed to the events of July 2024, when peaceful protests in Itanagar led to the detention of several demonstrators, including key figures from the Siang People's Forum, who faced intimidation.
The Committee has further urged the UNHRC to call on the Indian government to respect indigenous rights as outlined in both national and international laws, including the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. It emphasized that development should not come at the cost of human rights or environmental harm.