'Manipur’s Indigenous Rights Under Threat': Khuraijam Athouba Speaks at UNHRC

The Working President of the International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA) and Vice-President of the United Committee Manipur (UCM), Khuraijam Athouba arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, to participate in the 57th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) at Palais des Nations.
On September 20, 2024, at approximately 11:18 AM CEST, he delivered his first intervention during the General Debate on Agenda Item 3, focusing on the urgent human rights crisis in Northeast India, particularly in Manipur.
In his statement, Athouba highlighted the turmoil that has gripped the region for the past 15 months, driven by unchecked immigration and an unsecured border, which threaten the rights of indigenous communities.
He emphasized the alarming rise of cross-border narco-terrorism, citing UNODC reports indicating over 120,000 acres of illegal opium cultivation, contributing to violence, drug abuse, and extremism.
Athouba called on the UNHRC to engage the Government of India to prioritize the rights of indigenous peoples, respond to the narco-terrorism crisis, and assess the environmental impacts of illegal poppy cultivation.
He stressed the need for formal discussions and international collaboration to address these pressing issues affecting indigenous rights, regional stability, and environmental sustainability.
Looking ahead, Athouba plans to participate in additional interventions focused on the Manipur crisis, including the recent escalation of immigrant aggression and the use of drone aerial bombings and rocket missiles. He will also discuss developments along the India-Myanmar border, underscoring the Government of India’s inaction.
Furthermore, Athouba and his team are organizing a side event at the UN campus to highlight the ground realities in the Western Southeast Asia (WESEA) region and the Northeast States of India, particularly Manipur, which have long been overlooked by the international community.
IPSA and its coalition of civil society organizations are actively coordinating to maximize the impact of his presence at the United Nations in Geneva.