All about the State Symbols of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh, the largest northeastern state is known as the "Land of Dawn-Lit Mountains." It was granted statehood on February 20, 1987. Arunachal Pradesh shares a southern border with the states of Assam and Nagaland, a disputed border with China along the McMahon Line in the north, and international borders with Bhutan and Myanmar in the west and east, respectively. The India Census of 2011 reveals that Arunachal Pradesh is inhabited by 1,382,611 people in an area of 83,743 square kilometers. It has a rich and diverse population, with the Monpa in the west, Tanis in the center, Mishmis and Tais in the east, and Nagas in the southeast being the majority ethnic groups. The state is home to around 26 prominent tribes and 100 minor tribes, including the Adi, Nyshi, Singpho, Galo, Tagin, Apatani, and others. Here are the State Symbols of Arunachal Pradesh.