India Reacts After China Renames Places in Arunachal

It may be mentioned that China had renamed at least 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh.

The renamed places include five mountain peaks, two rivers, two land areas and two residential areas of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as South Tibet.

It is not the first time that China has unilaterally renamed places in the northeastern state of India as they had already done it in April 2017 and December 2021.

The country’s civil affairs ministry in a short statement said, “According to the relevant regulations of the State Council (China’s cabinet) on the management of geographical names, our ministry, together with relevant departments, has standardised some geographical names in southern Tibet.”

Although the names have been changes, it won’t have any direct on the places in the state.