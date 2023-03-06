Army Celebrates Week-Long Losar Festival With Monpa tribe In Arunachal

In a bid to keep a close association with the local Monpa Tribe of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Army participated in the week-long festivities of the Losar festival.

The Monpa Tribe inhabits the Tawang and West Kameng areas of Arunachal and has its distinct rituals and traditions. They celebrate the Losar festival with much fervour and enthusiasm.

Losar is a one-of-a-kind festival during which residents of Monpa village come together and break into unbridled celebrations. The festival, marking the onset of Spring in the Northeast state, begins on the first day of the Lunar calendar.

According to a press release, the festival commences a week before the dates with residents cleaning their houses and the community rustling up various delicacies, especially the Khow Suey.

During the festivities, the Metho ceremony is very conspicuous to Tawang, the release stated, adding that during this ritual, sacred chants along with the burning of sacred fire torches cleanse the evil spirit and pave the way for the holy spirit in the area.

The Monpas have called Tawang their home since 500 BC and are devout followers of Himalayan Buddhism.

As part of the celebrations, the locals reached out to Army jawans deployed at Zimithang, Kereteng and various other spots.The heartwarming gesture touched the troops with 'a home away from home' feeling, stated the release.

The army has adopted several rituals of the Monpa Tribe into its secular fabric and even extends assistance to various Sho (villages) in arranging these events.

"The Tawang area has witnessed large-scale infrastructure development and implementations of various schemes of Government specific to the development of the border areas. This has provided the Monpas with opportunities and avenues towards greater economic prosperity. The Losar Festival interweaves people and drenches them in the colour of festivities. Riots of colour in terms of religious flags and decorations create such an aura of irresistible charm," the release read.