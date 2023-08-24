Arunachal: 120 Ft Long Bridge over ‘Tha Nala’ Constructed To Ease Suffering of Border Villagers

Indian Army in coordination with Border Roads Organization (BRO) and Deputy Commissioner Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh undertook the task of obtaining necessary clearances and constructing 120 ft long bridge over ‘Tha Nala’. The dreadful ‘Nala’ is susceptible to overflow due to torrential rains and has also claimed precious lives of locals in the past.
However, the expeditious planning and execution of the project resulted in completion of the bridge despite inclement weather and arduous terrain.
According to an Indian Army report, the local ‘Mishmi’ population came together to celebrate the momentous occasion of the opening ceremony of the bridge near Mithumna along Rd Hayuliang – Chaglohagam on Thursday.
The village elders thanked the Indian Army and BRO for fulfilling the critical need of the locals and enabling road connectivity throughout the year between Hayuliang and Chaglohagam.
The Indian Army officials, Senior BRO appointments and civil dignitaries addressed the villagers and assured them of complete support for alleviating the hardships being faced by villagers in the forward areas.
Notably, the Chaglohagam circle of Anjaw District is one of the remote areas along the borders. The natural hardships and the lack of infrastructure are conjointly faced by the local ‘Mishmi’ population of the area and the Indian Army troops deployed.
The connectivity to Chaglohagam is through a single arterial road of length 57 Km from Hayuliang which remains susceptible to closure due to seasonal ‘nullahs’ and landslides at "Tha Nala" near Mithumna 24 Kms from Chaglohagam.