Arunachal: 5 Of Assam Tourist Group Feared Dead In Tragic Mishap

A recent trip to Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw turned tragic for a group from Assam and led to the death of five members, reports on Saturday claimed.
Preliminary reports suggested that the incident had occurred two days ago on Thursday (January 18). The group from Assam's Tinsukia were out on a trip to Anjaw when while driving through the mountainous routes, the car suddenly fell off the road and into a gorge.
The group was driving a Maruti WagonR car with registration numbers AS 23 AD 7360 when the accident took place. All occupants of the car were killed on the spot as a result of the tragic incident, it is being thought as no clear information has come to the fore yet.
The police have pulled out three bodies from the wreckage, it has been informed, while declaring the others missing. As of now, police have confirmed three deaths.
The deceased were identified as residents of Tinsukia's Makum and were employed at an establishment called Rajapati Garage. The three deceased, whose bodies were pulled out were Dilip Deka, Puneet Bastia and Nagendra Shah, said the police.
Further details are awaited.