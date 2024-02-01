Arunachal: 60-Year-Old's Death For Seeking Dues Sparks Outrage In Namsai

The locals of Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh protested after the recovery of the body of an elderly man on Thursday, allegedly murdered by his employers for seeking his due earnings.
According to the information received, the incident took place at a farm where the elderly man worked. The situation turned tense as the locals came out to protest after news broke out about the death of the elderly.
Furious over the incident, the locals gathered in hundreds and staged a roadblock at Dirak Gate near Tinsukia's Kakopathar in Assam. The deceased elderly man was identified as Sab Taye, aged 60 years, and a resident of New Silatoo village in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.
Meanwhile, the police has said that the cause of death suspected to be physical assault. Taye was allegedly beaten up by three other workers at the farm. He succumbed to the injuries sustained during the assault.
The three accused labourers were arrested and a case was registered in connection with the matter, the district superintendent of police informed.
The SP said that during the interrogation, the accused said that they resorted to beating Taye after he was caught stealing some items.
The protesting locals demanded the arrest of the owner of the farm where Taye worked. Later on, the protestors were calmed down and assured justice after which the roadblock was lifted and the situation was brought under control, mentioned the SP.