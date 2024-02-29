Arunachal Celebrates Historic State Folk Festival with 18 GI-Certified Products

The much-anticipated State Folk Music and Dance Festival of Arunachal Pradesh began with a historic ceremony in which 18 diverse items from Arunachal Pradesh's stunning landscapes were awarded Geographical Indication (GI) certifications.
The event's Chief Guest was Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who was joined by Tapir Gao, MP, East, and other dignitaries.
These GI-certified products proudly exhibit Arunachal Pradesh's rich cultural history and traditional craftsmanship.
These goods, supported by the NABARD-Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office, represent the local people' dedication and talent.
The 18 goods awarded GI certificates included Khaw Tai (Khamti Rice), Apatani Textile, Yak Churpi, Tangsa Textile, Monpa Textile, Adi Kekir (Ginger), Handmade Carpet, Monpa Handmade Paper, Nyishi Textile goods, and Wancho Wooden Craft.
It also featured Adi Textile, Galo Textile, Singpho Phalap (Singpho Tea), Adi Apong, Arunachal Pradesh Dao (Sword), Annyat Millet, Marua Apo (Marua Millet Beverage), and Khamti Handloom Textile.
These goods represent Arunachal Pradesh's distinct customs, talents, and natural resources, each telling a story of heritage and creativity passed down over centuries.
During the ceremony, Damodar Mishra, General Manager, congratulated all applicants and promised to continue supporting future GI initiatives.
He underlined NABARD's commitment to post-GI initiatives with the goal of increasing income and improving livelihoods.
Padmashree Dr Rajni Kant expressed appreciation to the state government and NABARD for their participation in the GI journey.
He emphasized the tremendous potential for GI certification among Arunachal Pradesh's indigenous products, foreseeing enormous chances for cultural preservation and economic development.
Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein praised NABARD's initiative, emphasizing its critical role in rural development initiatives in the state.
He welcomed the festival's visitors and shed light on Arunachal Pradesh's unique cultural events.
Arunachal Pradesh's State Folk Music and Dance Festival will feature folk performances from 18 indigenous folk musical dance groups and 5 folk musical bands over the course of two days, after which three selected teams will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the Bharat Lok Sangeet - Arunachal Utsav 2024 on March 2 and 3.