Arunachal CM Donates Rs 5 Crore For Flood Relief in Tripura

In a significant move to support flood relief efforts in Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Wednesday that Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for immediate assistance to those affected by the floods.
"To aid those impacted by the devastating floods in Tripura, Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned from the Arunachal CM's Relief Fund to provide immediate assistance. On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, my thoughts and prayers are with the people of Tripura during this challenging time. We stand in solidarity with you, and together, we will overcome this crisis," Chief Minister Khandu posted on X.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his sincere gratitude to Chief Minister Khandu and the government of Arunachal Pradesh for their generous support.
In the wake of the floods, civil society organizations have also stepped forward to support the government's efforts with financial aid to expedite reconstruction and relief activities. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Manik Saha contributed his entire one-month salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to aid ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts. Saha handed over the cheque to Additional Secretary Samit Roy Chowdhury on Monday.
Taking to X, Saha urged citizens and organizations to contribute to the relief efforts, stating, "I hereby contribute my one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the purpose of providing relief to the people affected by the floods."
The Chief Minister's proactive involvement has been well-received, with many praising his leadership during this critical time. As Tripura continues to address the aftermath of the floods, the government's focus remains on providing immediate relief and ensuring the long-term recovery of the affected communities.
According to a press release from the State Relief, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department on Tuesday, continuous rainfall and unprecedented floods since August 19 have resulted in the loss of 31 lives and the displacement of over 72,000 people.
The district administration has set up a total of 492 relief camps to provide shelter to those displaced by the floods. Clothing has also been distributed to approximately 300 needy individuals in Amarpur and Karbook Sub-Divisions. Currently, six teams from the State Disaster Response Force and five teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting relief operations in the Gomati and Sepahijala districts.
In a further show of solidarity, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 20 crore to Tripura on Monday.
The Tripura government has also requested the central government to send an advance Inter-Ministerial Central Team to the state to assess the damage caused by the recent floods.