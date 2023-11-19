Arunachal: Couple Jumps into Dikrong River; Search Ops Underway

In a sensational incident, a youth and a minor girl alegedly jumped into the Dikrong River at Banderdewa in Arunachal Pradesh, reports emerged on Sunday.
According to preliminary reports, it is suspected that the reason for which the duo took this extreme step is due to their personal love-related reasons.
The youth has been identified as Dibyajyoti Borah (20), and the young girl has been identified as Janmoni Baruah (15), sources said. Reports claimed that the duo were residents of Santipur village in Harmoti.
Meanwhile, the Banderdewa Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the incident spot. The SDRF have launched massive search operations to trace the missing persons.