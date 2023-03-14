Arunachal Govt Developing Infrastructure Along International Borders

The administration in Arunachal Pradesh has initiated a slew of infrastructural development programmes in the areas along the international border with China, Bhutan and Myanmar.

The bordering area notably remained neglected for decades until the current Indian government planned to uplift those areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that infrastructures have been developed in 65 model villages under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP).

Mein was responding to a question by Congress MLA Ninong Ering on the steps taken by the state government in view of the construction activities carried out by China along the international border with India.

For developing the education sector, four new Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas (VKVs) and four such existing schools have been upgraded under BADP with an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore, he said.

Moreover, eight model schools have been established in the border area during 2017-18, he futther said.

"To address infrastructure gaps at the border, development projects such as road connectivity, foot suspension bridges, health facilities, drinking water and electricity facilities have been provided through the normal allocation of BADP fund and also from the state fund," Mein said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to the state, said that infrastructure development transforms people's lives in border areas and is a game changer for the region.

"In plains, the government is constructing smart roads but in many border areas roads are scarce. Many areas even don't have basic tracks. In such remote areas, the government has initiated several welfare schemes along with basic civic amenities like electricity, telecommunications, education, and health that require connectivity," he told NDTV.

He further said that being a gateway to East Asia, the development of the North Eastern region is the priority of the government. The Northeast is important not only for the development of the entire nation but also strengthens relations with East Asia in terms of trade, travel, and tourism.