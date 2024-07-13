Arunachal Govt Reconstitutes 6 Panels To Resolve Border Dispute With Assam

The Arunachal Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards resolving the ongoing border dispute with Assam by reconstituting six regional committees dedicated to addressing these longstanding issues. The decision, formalized through a notification from the Home and Inter-State Border Affairs Department on Thursday (July 11), aims to provide a structured framework for reviewing and resolving disputes along the inter-state boundary.
According to the notification, the Terms of Reference (ToR) for these regional committees will remain consistent with guidelines established in a previous notification dated June 1, 2022. This continuity ensures that the committees will operate within defined parameters as they pursue lasting solutions to the border conflict.
The reconstitution specifically impacts six districts in Arunachal Pradesh where disagreements persist over the demarcation of villages along the Assam border. These districts include Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare, Kamle, Lower Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, and Longding.
The border dispute has historically strained relations between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, with residents on both sides often contesting the boundaries of their respective villages. The reconstituted committees are tasked with conducting comprehensive examinations and fostering dialogues aimed at achieving mutual understanding and peace.
This initiative underscores Arunachal Pradesh's commitment to addressing complex border issues through structured dialogue and administrative measures, signaling a proactive approach towards sustainable resolution.