Arunachal: Govt School Headmaster Arrested For Sending Explicit Texts To Girl Students

Arunachal police on Thursday arrested the school headmaster of the government secondary school (GSS) in Gautampur, Diyun, in Changlang district for alleged sexual harassment of minor students.
According to reports, a joint complaint was received by police against the accused, Muhammad Asgar Ali, on 2 October, stating that he was sending explicit messages to students on WhatsApp.
The FIR states that the headmaster has been working as in-charge for many years at the school. Many girls have also dropped out of the school due to his constant harassment.
The victim girls were reportedly students of Class 9 and 10.
Moreover, in the name of financial aid and promoting them in the exams, the headmaster used to call the girls to his official residence and send various kinds of sexually coloured messages to them.
Changlang district Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu said that police arrested the headmaster on Thursday in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of minor girl students and that a case also had been registered.
"We are investigating the matter. We arrested the headmaster (I/C) of the school. We have also taken the statements of the victim students. Further investigation is underway," the top cop said.