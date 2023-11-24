Arunachal Govt to Set Up Dedicated Development Cell for Women Entrepreneurs
Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday announced that the state government will set up a dedicated development cell for women entrepreneurs with seed money of Rs 5 crore.
Speaking at the NITI-State workshop series aimed at building convergence for ecosystem strengthening in the northeastern region, the Arunachal Chief Minister said that the Dedicated Entrepreneurship Centre for Women will function as a hub for women entrepreneurs.
Pema Khandu said, “The Dedicated Entrepreneurship Centre for Women will function as a hub for women entrepreneurs, providing access to mentorship, capacity-building exercises, and other programs beneficial for women-led startups. The Centre will also run dedicated incubation and acceleration programmes for women.”
The new initiatives rolled out under the Women Entrepreneurship Platform are:
1) Supporting clean energy entrepreneurship through Atal Innovation Centre-SELCO Foundation partnership
2) Engendering growth for vibrant home-stay owners through the Maitri Programme in partnership with MakeMyTrip
3) Launching of NASSCOM Future Skills
4) A helpline for NE women entrepreneurs in collaboration with FICCI FLO
5) Launch of BITS, Pilani, and Aditya Birla Foundation’s Women Entrepreneurs programme
These initiatives will be implemented by NITI Aayog and today's rollout is for all states of the North East.
Praising the NITI Aayog for its efforts and organizing a workshop for women entrepreneurs in the North East at Itanagar, Khandu shared that his Government has taken a comprehensive approach over the last seven years to foster a conducive environment for women entrepreneurs. This approach includes various measures like policy backing, financial support through upfront subsidies, dedicated schemes for women entrepreneurs, and support for micro-entrepreneurs.