Arunachal Govt to Set Up Dedicated Development Cell for Women Entrepreneurs

The new initiatives rolled out under the Women Entrepreneurship Platform are:

1) Supporting clean energy entrepreneurship through Atal Innovation Centre-SELCO Foundation partnership

2) Engendering growth for vibrant home-stay owners through the Maitri Programme in partnership with MakeMyTrip

3) Launching of NASSCOM Future Skills

4) A helpline for NE women entrepreneurs in collaboration with FICCI FLO

5) Launch of BITS, Pilani, and Aditya Birla Foundation’s Women Entrepreneurs programme