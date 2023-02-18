Arunachal: Internet Suspended In Itanagar Till Sunday After Clashes Over Paper Leak

Arunachal Pradesh government has temporarily suspended the mobile internet services in the Itanagar Capital Region in the aftermath of the violence during a protest against the leak in the question paper of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission examination.

In an order by the State Home Department, the government said that the internet services of BSNL and all other private internet service providers would remain suspended till 17.00 hrs of February 19, 2023 (Sunday) to prevent further occurrence of serious law & order problems and in the interest of public emergency/safety.

Earlier on Friday, as many as 10 people including four security officials were injured during a clash that broke out between protesters and security personnel in Itanagar during a protest against the recent leak in the question paper of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission examination.

The Arunachal Pradesh government called off the swearing-in event of the state Public Service Commission members.

"To control the situation, security personnel were forced to use tear gas and resort to baton charges upon the protesters. Adequate security personnel deployed in Itanagar capital region to deal with any untoward situation and to maintain law & order," Chukhu Apa, IGP (L&O) said

The IGP said that protestors had a demand regarding the deferment of the swearing-in ceremony of the chairperson and newly appointed members of the State Public Service Commission.

"They should have respected the law and order," Chukhu Apa, IGP, law and order, said.

According to the reports, Arunachal-join-steering-committee" Pan Arunachal Join Steering Committee ( PAJSC ) on Friday observed a mass movement and called a 12-hour bandh over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

Despite the imposition of Section 144 imposed by the administration, hundreds of youths came out to the street and staged protests and raised slogans against the state government.

The situation turned violent when some protesters burnt down a motorcycle, and one four-wheeler, damaged properties and pelted stones at the security personnel," the IGP said.

Earlier on December 9, 2023, the Central Bureau of Investigation also filed a chargesheet against eight accused in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged leakage of question paper of an examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil).

(With Inputs from ANI)