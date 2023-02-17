10,000 Bihu Dancers Will Create World Record On April 14: Assam CM

Meanwhile, speaking on the issue of imposing POSCO act on those arrested for child marriages, the Assam CM said, “POSCO act does not differentiate on the basis of religion. We will follow the due procedure whichever is appropriate.

It may be noted that CM Sarma chaired an important meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) and Director General of Police (DGP) at the staff college today. The meeting was attended by top officials of every department including forest, health, transport, municipality, GMDA, human resource development and tourism departments.

Important issues in the state at the moment including the child marriage crackdown, use of POSCO act, evictions and several other topics were taken up for discussions.

Cabinet ministers Keshab Mahanta and Bimal Borah were also part of the all important meeting.

Earlier in the day, another important meeting took place at the DGP office ahead of the meeting with DC and Chief Minister. Issues like child marriage, POSCO act and evictions were discussed before presenting facts to the Assam CM.