10,000 Bihu Dancers Will Create World Record On April 14: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that 10,000 dancers and dholis will perform Bihu dance at a grand event on April 14 in Guwahati’s Sarusajai stadium to register their names in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Preparations for that event will begin from February itself, he said. CM Sarma said, “On the occasion of Bihu, 10,000 dancers and dholis will perform Bihu dance at Sarusajai on April 14 to create a world record. Choreographers will help the dancers and practice will begin from February 27 at Kalakshetra.”
The Assam CM was speaking after an important meeting held at Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara today. Turning his attention to the important matters, CM Sarma said, “Village Panchayat Secretaries participated in the discussions on child marriage today.”
He said that discussions were held over measures to bring down child marriages in villages. “There have been proposals to set up call centers in villages. All these issues have been thoroughly discussed. In matters of the court, our advocate will speak about what has to be said.”
Speaking about evictions, CM Sarma said, “Eviction drives carried out at Bura Chapori have now come to an end. We will now turn our focus to Orang.”
Meanwhile, speaking on the issue of imposing POSCO act on those arrested for child marriages, the Assam CM said, “POSCO act does not differentiate on the basis of religion. We will follow the due procedure whichever is appropriate.
It may be noted that CM Sarma chaired an important meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) and Director General of Police (DGP) at the staff college today. The meeting was attended by top officials of every department including forest, health, transport, municipality, GMDA, human resource development and tourism departments.
Important issues in the state at the moment including the child marriage crackdown, use of POSCO act, evictions and several other topics were taken up for discussions.
Cabinet ministers Keshab Mahanta and Bimal Borah were also part of the all important meeting.
Earlier in the day, another important meeting took place at the DGP office ahead of the meeting with DC and Chief Minister. Issues like child marriage, POSCO act and evictions were discussed before presenting facts to the Assam CM.