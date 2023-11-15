Arunachal: Man Beheads Friend, Surrenders To Cops With Decapitated Head

In a shocker, a youth was decapitated by his own friend who went and surrendered before the police with the severed head in Arunachal Pradesh, reports on Wednesday claimed.
The incident took place at a small empty plot in the Ruksin city in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district along the state borders with Assam. Prima facie, it looks like the murder took place with a sharp weapon like a machete which was used to behead the victim.
A farmer by trade, the accused befriended the victim through their common occupation. Shibu Baishya, aged 22 years, knew the 18-year-old victim, whose name is being withheld, as both were farmers. Today, at around 12 pm, the accused took the victim to the deserted paddy field near the national highway 515 where he attacked the victim with a sharp weapon before decapitating the body.
Meanwhile, in a turn to the story of sorts, the accused arrived at Ruksin Police Station with the severed head of the victim to surrender before the polcie.
The exact motive behind the shocking murder was not ascertained till the filing of this report. Following the incident, a sense of panic and shock has gripped the air in Ruksin city which falls along the Arunachal-Assam border.
The accused was immediately taken into custody by the Ruksin police, who have initiated an investigation into the matter and are questioning him.