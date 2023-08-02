Arunachal Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 17.15 Lakh in Namsai, 2 Held

In one of the highest recovery of drugs/ contraband substances in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and Namsai district, the police have recovered a total of 49 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing 499.15 grams and arrested two persons in connection to the case.
The current market value of the recovered drugs is approximately Rs 17,15,000/-(Rupees Seventeen lakh Fifteen Thousand), the police said.
According to a press statement, a team was formed on July 29, 2023 under the close supervision of Superintendent of Police Namsai S.Thinley after receiving an input at 10.35 pm regarding suspected possession and dealing of drugs/contraband substances.
The team was led by SDPO Namsai Chera Sawan and comprised of OC PS Namsai Inspr. O. Gao, OC PS Mahadevpur Inspr. A.K Pandey, Namsai PS ready party and personnel of ‘A’ coy CRPF Namsai.
“The team later raided in the wee hours of July 30, 2023, the house of suspects namely, Bhaskar Gogoi (32) and Putulon Gogoi (28), Bogamur Pahargaon village PO/PS- Namsai, Dist-Namsai, and later recovered and seized with due procedure a total of 49 soap case containing suspected heroin weighing 499.15 grams from their house and sales proceed of Rs 30500/- only. The current market value of the recovered drugs is approximately Rs 17,15,000/-(Rupees Seventeen lakh Fifteen Thousand),” the press statement reads.
A case vide NMS PS C/No. 42/23 U/S 21(C) NDPS ACT has been registered in Namsai Police Station.
The arrested duo are notorious drugs peddlers of the district and have been engaged in huge inter- state smuggling of drugs in recent past.
Other facts related to the case is being investigated, a police source informed.