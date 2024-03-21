Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Hit By Two Earthquakes

Pratidin Bureau

The state of Arunachal Pradesh was struck by two consecutive earthquakes in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.7, occurred at 01:49 am. The epicentre was located at latitude 27.38 and longitude 92.77, with a depth of 10 kilometres. The quake was centred in West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 01:49:54 IST, Lat: 27.38 & Long: 92.77, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: West Kameng ,Arunachal Pradesh, India," National Center for Seismology said in a post on X.

Just two hours later, at 03:40 am, a second earthquake was reported with a magnitude of 3.4 and was centered in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh. The epicentre was located at latitude 27.46 and longitude 92.82, with a depth of 5 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 03:40:12 IST, Lat: 27.46 & Long: 92.82, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, India," National Center for Seismology said in a post on X.

No damage or casualties were reported.

