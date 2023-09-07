Arunachal Pradesh Police Detain Two in CRPF Jawan Murder Case

The Arunachal Pradesh police on Thursday apprehended two people in connection to the murder case of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan in Bordumsa along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Wednesday night.
In a joint operation by the Namsai and Chalang police apprehended the two persons identified as Chao Neuta Min of Changlai village in Changlang district and Chao Arvi Khen of Jenglai village.
According to sources, the Bordumsa police team along with the detainees is now heading towards Namsai.
Earlier, a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was allegedly stabbed to death while another was injured in an attack by two bike-borne miscreants.
The deceased jawan has been identified as Sunil Kumar Pandey. Both the jawans were posted at 106 Battalion in Arunachal Pradesh.
Sources informed that two jawans had come to a market area on Wednesday late evening in civil clothes, following which they were attacked by two bike-borne miscreants.
Both the jawans were stabbed with a sharp object, resulting in the death of one. The miscreants fled the scene soon after.
The reason behind the attack is yet to be established.
Meanwhile, the injured jawan was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.