Arunachal Receives Rs 22.74 Cr for Rural Road Maintenance

The Centre has released Rs 22.74 crore to Arunachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) as grant-in-aid. The move is aimed at enhancing rural road connectivity in the state.

The incentive has been given in view of the state’s superlative performance in implementing the PMGSY during 2022-23 under set parameters.

The funds released will be used for the periodic maintenance of rural roads already constructed under the PMGSY, as per the directives of the government of India. During 2022-23 (till December 2022), 1,096.24 kms of roads were constructed in the state, including 61 long-span bridges. The efforts of the state government in ensuring quality construction with appropriate new technology, and funds spent on maintenance and renewal of roads were considered for the financial incentive.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his gratefulness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and gave assurance that the grant would be optimally and judiciously utilised. “Rural connectivity is a top priority of the state government, and the grant would greatly help the state government in maintenance of already constructed PMGSY roads,” he said.

Khandu also congratulated the state’s rural works department “for its good work, which has been recognised by the central government.” The PMGSY is a flagship programme of the central government aimed at providing good all-weather road connectivity to unconnected habitations in the rural areas of the country. The program aims to provide connectivity to unconnected rural habitations with a population of 500 persons and above in the plain areas, and 250 persons and above in hilly and tribal areas.

With the release of funds, Arunachal Pradesh is expected to witness a significant improvement in its rural road connectivity. The grant will also help in creating employment opportunities in rural areas, which will contribute to the state’s economic growth. The state government is committed to the development of rural infrastructure, and the grant is a significant step towards achieving this goal.