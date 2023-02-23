Arunachal: Security forces launch crackdown at farmhouses used by ENNG cadres

The security forces along with the Arunachal Pradesh police launched a crack down at the farm houses used by unidentified militant groups at Langpang in the Indo-Myanmar border on the wee hours of Thursday.

According to reports, no was apprehended in the operation, however, the security forces destroyed the farm houses and managed to seize a huge cache of arms and ammunition along with some objectionable documents from the spot.

The exact figure has not been shared with the media.

Sources informed that the farm houses were suspected to have been used by four to five active cadres of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG).

Two days back, two active ENNG cadres were apprehended during a joint operation led by the Arunachal Pradesh police and Assam Rifles Jawans at Bordumsa in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The arrested ENNG cadres were identified as Nanu Tamang and Tanching Longching.

The security forces during the operation also seized two pistols and one magazine from their possession.

The arrested ENNG cadres were kept at the police custody in Bordumsa police station for further interrogation.

It may be mentioned that the ENNG outfit has become quite active at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on the Upper side of the state since last couple one to two years.