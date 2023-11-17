Arunachal: Situation Tense as Army Opens Fire on Youth at Kharsang

The situation turned tense in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district after a firing incident was reported on Friday.
The incident reportedly occurred at Kharsang area of Changlang.
According to preliminary reports, the Army allegedly opened fire on a youth who had gone fishing. The youth has reportedly sustained bullet injuries on his leg. The injured youth has been identified as Lameng Lungri.
Meanwhile, right after the firing incident, locals gheraoed the Kharsang Police Station. Heavy security has been deployed to bring the situation under control, sources said.