Arunachal's Kabak Yano Becomes First Nyishi Woman to Scale Mount Everest

Yano embarked on her journey to Mount Everest on March 27, departing for Kathmandu. After thorough preparation, she arrived at the base camp on April 17 and successfully reached the summit on May 21, 2024.

Born in September 5, 1999, in Arunachal Pradesh, Kabak Yano's journey to this significant accomplishment has been marked by personal challenges, particularly following the loss of her father in 2022.