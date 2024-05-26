Arunachal's Kabak Yano Becomes First Nyishi Woman to Scale Mount Everest

Kabak Yano, a woman mountaineer from the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh has etched her name in history by summiting Mount Everest on May 21, 2024.
With this remarkable achievement, Kabak Yano becomes the fifth woman climber from Arunachal Pradesh and first woman from the Nyishi Community to achieve such feat.
Yano embarked on her journey to Mount Everest on March 27, departing for Kathmandu. After thorough preparation, she arrived at the base camp on April 17 and successfully reached the summit on May 21, 2024.
Born in September 5, 1999, in Arunachal Pradesh, Kabak Yano's journey to this significant accomplishment has been marked by personal challenges, particularly following the loss of her father in 2022.
Yano’s father worked as a casual laborer in the Public Works Department (PWD). Following her father’s demise, Yano took on the responsibility of supporting her family. To fund her education and household expenses, she engaged in various jobs, such as working as a bouncer, working in a beauty parlour and in the clothing business.
These experiences instilled in her resilience and determination, which proved to be vital traits in her pursuit of mountaineering endeavours. Yano drew inspiration from Abraham Tagit Sorang, a renowned mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh. His remarkable achievements and dedication to mountaineering served as a source of motivation and guidance for Yano.
During her ascent on Mount Everest, Yano faced perilous obstacles such as navigating through the treacherous Khumbu Icefall, avoiding dangerous crevasses, and coping with the thin air at high altitudes.
Kabak Yano is pursuing her Post Graduate Diploma in Fitness Management at the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) campus in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. In acknowledgment of Yano’s accomplishments, Rashtriya Raksha University intends to support her future pursuits through advanced training opportunities, educational assistance, and potential teaching roles. The university aims to utilize her story as inspiration for other students to pursue their aspirations.