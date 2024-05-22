Kami Rita Creates New Record, Scales Mount Everest for 30th Time

World-renowned Nepali Sherpa and guide Kami Rita on Wednesday scripted a new world record with the 30th summit of Mount Everest.
Early this morning, Kami Rita Sherpa took to social media handle 'X' and announced that he successfully scaled the everest for the second time this season.
The Everester also stated that he reached the Summit of Mount Everest at 7:49 am today.
"Just successfully scaled the everest for the second time this season, marking my 30th climb to Everest in my life! reached the summit of Mount Everest at 7:49 AM today! Feeling on top of the world and will be heading back down soon," his post on 'X' read.
According to the Department of Tourism officials, overseeing the expedition in the Himalayas of Nepal, including Mount Everest, Kami Rita stood atop the world's highest peak for the 30th time this morning.
Notably, this is Kami Rita's second ascent of the season after his first on May 12.
A native of Thame village in Nepal's Solukhumbu, Kami Rita has been working as Senior Guide at Seven Summit Treks. He scaled Mount Everest for the first time on May 13, 1994. Besides Mount Everest, Rita has also scaled Mount Godwin-Austen (K2), Mount Lhotse, Mount Manaslu and Mount Cho Oyu. He also holds the record for most climbs over 8000 metres.
Earlier on Tuesday, Kami Rita also had led a team of climbers to the top of the world's tallest peak.