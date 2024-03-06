Arunachal's Nani Opo Appointed as National Vice President of BJP ST Morcha

Nani Opo from Arunachal Pradesh has been appointed as the National Vice President of the BJP Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha in New Delhi.
Nani Opo expressed gratitude for the appointment, thanking JP Nadda, the National President of the BJP, and BL Santhosh, the National General Secretary, and promising to work more effectively.
Nani Opo becomes the first Arunachal Pradesh leader to be appointed Vice President of the ST Morcha under the BJP.
As per reports, Opo was appointed by Samir Oraon, the National President of the BJP ST Morcha.