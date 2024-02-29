Rana Goswami Joins BJP, Himanta Biswa Sarma Extends Welcome

In a major blow to Assam Congress, former working president of the party, Rana Goswami on Thursday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Guwahati.
Rana Goswami, who had previously tendered his resignation initially from the position he held and subsequently from primary membership of the Congress party on Wednesday (February 29), joined the BJP today. He was welcomed to the party by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The formal joining event was held at the BJP headquarters at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati's Basistha Chariali.
Ahead of his joining, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita was quoted by ANI as saying, "Rana Goswami has left Congress. He was the working president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. Today, he is joining the BJP. There are a lot of leaders who are joining the BJP. This time our target is 12 plus seats. Last time, we got 9 seats."
On Wednesday, while in New Delhi to finalize the list of candidates to be fielded for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bhabesh Kalita had said that a mega joining drive will be held, hinting at Rana Goswami's imminent arrival.