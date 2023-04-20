Assam Rifles Apprehend Active NSCN-K(YA) Militant In Arunachal

In a successful operation, troopers of Assam Rifles apprehended an active cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) K(YA) in the Longkhao village of Arunachal Pradesh's Longding.

The insurgent was nabbed during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police based on intelligence inputs.

"Based on specific input, a joint operation along with Arunachal Police was launched on Tuesday," an official release stated.

The columns cordoned off the area and carried out a thorough search which led to the apprehension of an active insurgent of NSCN K(YA), it added.

Later, the apprehended insurgent was handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings.

Earlier on Monday, Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Arunachal Police apprehended five insurgents of NSCN K(YA) in Changlang district.

"ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS FIVE ACTIVE INSURGENTS OF NSCN-K(YA) IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH#AssamRifles on 17 Apr 2023, apprehended five active insurgents of NSCN K(YA) in Judum Juda -II, Changlang District, Arunachal Pradesh.," Assam Rifles said in a tweet on Wednesday.

In another operation, security forces apprehended two overground workers (OGWs) of the NSCN K (YA) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district.

"Assam Rifles in operation apprehended two active OGWs of NSCN K(YA) in Khanu village, Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh on April 16," the press release had said.