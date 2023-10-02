Assam Rifles, Arunachal Police Apprehend 2 ULFA-I Cadres

Two United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadres were apprehended in a joint operation by the troopers of the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police in the state's Tirap district on Monday.
The officials also recovered a 0.32 MM pistol and a 9MM pistol from the possession of the two cadres.
The two apprehended cadres were identified as Manjit Gogoi alias Nilotpal Axom and Rohini Gogoi alias Upen Axom.
Meanwhile, taking to X, Spear Corps, Indian Army wrote, "Acting on specific intelligence regarding the movement of cadres of #ULFA (I), a joint operation by #AssamRifles and @ArunachalPolice was launched in #Tirap district, #ArunachalPradesh, in which two ULFA(I) cadres were apprehended. Two Pistols and ammunition were also recovered from them. A similar joint operation launched with @DGP_Nagaland resulted in the apprehension of a NSCN-K(Rebel) cadre in #Mon district, #Nagaland."
"The apprehended personnel and the recovered stores have been handed over to the respective state police," they further wrote.