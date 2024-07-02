Assam Rifles Launches 'Operation Saviour' in Arunachal, Rescues Flood Victims

In response to severe flooding in Arunachal Pradesh, the Assam Rifles have initiated 'Operation Saviour' to rescue stranded civilians in flood-affected villages of the state.
Approximately 500 individuals have been rescued from remote areas including Vijoypur, Dharampur, Mudoi, Shrishtipur, Hanthi Mara Beel, and Chowkham, the Assam Rifles said. The unprecedented rainfall in Namsai and Changlang districts prompted this swift action by the Assam Rifles, who have been tirelessly reaching out to those in need.
According to a statement from PRO Defence Guwahati, the Assam Rifles has set up temporary camps and collaborated closely with civil authorities to distribute emergency rations, food, and medicine.
"With unprecedented rainfall lashing Namsai and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Rifles launched Operation Saviour to rescue stranded civilians and provide relief to the flood-devastated villages. Close to 500 civilians have been rescued by the troops of Assam Rifles by working ceaselessly & reaching out to the far-flung villages in the Areas of Vijoypur, Dharampur, Mudoi, Shrishtipur, Hanthi Mara Beel & Chowkham," as per a press release from the Pro Defence Guwahati.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh over the next two days, further intensifying the situation.