Assam Rifles Launches 'Operation Saviour' in Arunachal, Rescues Flood Victims

"With unprecedented rainfall lashing Namsai and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Rifles launched Operation Saviour to rescue stranded civilians and provide relief to the flood-devastated villages. Close to 500 civilians have been rescued by the troops of Assam Rifles by working ceaselessly & reaching out to the far-flung villages in the Areas of Vijoypur, Dharampur, Mudoi, Shrishtipur, Hanthi Mara Beel & Chowkham," as per a press release from the Pro Defence Guwahati.